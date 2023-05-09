Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.01. 408,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average is $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

