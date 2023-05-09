Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.68. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The company had revenue of C$374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.7615262 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.58%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

