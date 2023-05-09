Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 323,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,539. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,086.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,086.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $188,341.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $558,449.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 231,690 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

