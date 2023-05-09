Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Down 87.8 %

Agiliti stock traded down $14.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,539. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $274.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $998,237. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

