Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

