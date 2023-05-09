Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.97. 390,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.