Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

AKAM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. 1,807,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,633 shares of company stock valued at $751,003 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

