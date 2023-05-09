Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 279.65% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

