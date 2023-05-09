Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

IBM stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. 1,088,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

