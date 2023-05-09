Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 114,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

