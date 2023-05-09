Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Alight also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62 to $0.67 EPS.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alight

A number of brokerages have commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alight by 460.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,907,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,011,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

