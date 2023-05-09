Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires Shares of 3,213 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

