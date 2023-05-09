Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $49,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.