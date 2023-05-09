Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $209,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

