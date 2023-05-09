Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $262,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,158,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

