Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after buying an additional 394,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 24.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,509,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE AZEK opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.67, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.