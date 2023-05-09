Alpha Family Trust Has $616,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 1,569,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,269. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
