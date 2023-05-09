Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $233.99. 550,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

