Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.51. 7,556,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,710,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

