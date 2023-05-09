Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of META stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.51. 7,556,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,710,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.