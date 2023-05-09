Alpha Family Trust Purchases Shares of 4,600 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 4,138,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,939,060. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $274.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

