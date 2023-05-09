Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. 846,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,410. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

