Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 4,548,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,455,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

