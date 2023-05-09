Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.60.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.69. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

