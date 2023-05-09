Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $218.18. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $436.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

