Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $266-$269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.25 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 476,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

