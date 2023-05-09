Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.50 million-$67.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.97 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. 476,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.