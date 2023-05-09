Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lowered by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. 1,494,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

