Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $177.50

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after buying an additional 473,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $106.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

