Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$32.08

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.08.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE:CVE opened at C$21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

