Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $34.72

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

