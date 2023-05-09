Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00.

5/1/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00.

5/1/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $90.00.

4/17/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.