Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 5/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/2/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $84.00.
  • 5/1/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00.
  • 5/1/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $90.00.
  • 4/17/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.
  • 4/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

