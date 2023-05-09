Analyzing First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Bank OZK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $230.02 million 1.70 $71.11 million $5.47 5.91 Bank OZK $1.38 billion 2.94 $564.14 million $4.93 6.56

Dividends

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank OZK 0 6 1 0 2.14

First Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.56%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $40.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Given First Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 27.49% 14.07% 1.33% Bank OZK 38.48% 13.95% 2.21%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank OZK beats First Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

