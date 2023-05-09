Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.85. 293,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,099,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

