Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.16–$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$538.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.46–$0.40 EPS.

APPN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,203. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,444 shares of company stock worth $6,960,281 in the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

