Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.