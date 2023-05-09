Aravive (ARAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aravive Price Performance

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Aravive

Aravive Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aravive by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

