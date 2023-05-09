Aravive (ARAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Shares of ARAV opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36.
ARAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
