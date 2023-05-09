Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires Shares of 1,000 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vericel by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Vericel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

