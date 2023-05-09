ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0823 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,613.59 or 0.99957411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0789398 USD and is down -15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,067,022.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

