Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,916,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,916,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,303,027 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

