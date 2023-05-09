AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,734.46

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,734.46 and last traded at $2,731.04, with a volume of 38317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,709.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,529.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,484.30.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

