Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of AVID opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $953.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

