Bancorp 34, Inc. (BCTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 26th

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Bancorp 34 Stock Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
About Bancorp 34
