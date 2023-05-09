Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 17,782,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,171,063. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.