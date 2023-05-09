Barclays Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $16.15 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

