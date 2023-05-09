Barclays Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $55.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 94.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

