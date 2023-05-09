Barclays Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $55.00

XPO (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.04.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 94.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Analyst Recommendations for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

