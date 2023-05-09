Barclays Trims GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $98.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.10.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

