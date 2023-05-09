Barrington Research Cuts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Gray Television (NYSE:GTNGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 2,143,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,247. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $661.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $28,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $8,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

