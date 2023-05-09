Barrington Research Cuts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $12.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 2,143,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,247. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $661.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $28,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $8,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

