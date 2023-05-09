Bastiano Sanna Sells 2,850 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.83. The company had a trading volume of 870,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,641. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

