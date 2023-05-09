Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

