BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.50

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.93) to €66.00 ($72.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 31.74%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $2.6485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Further Reading

